As promised, Google Fi VPN begins rolling out to iPhone subscribers

Google’s Virtual Private Network, or VPN first launched in beta for Android which was a part of the company’s Safer Internet Day keeps users safe by protecting their privacy and security as they utilize their phone. Shortly after, the VPN was found to work with Chrome OS as well, being able to directly connect through the Settings app. Now, after just a few months, Google is finally rolling out the VPN to iPhone users as it promised it would do “in the spring”.

Over the next few weeks, Apple users will be able to connect safely over the Fi network and protect their personal information in the process. This includes using the service’s newly added automatic spam call blocking. If enabled, Google will pre-screen your calls for spam and prevent it from even ringing on your end if it matches it to its list of known robocallers.

Stream, browse and download on an encrypted, private network, shield against hackers on unsecured public Wi-Fi, and prevent websites from using your IP address to track your location. Once you receive the version 3.5 update of the Fi app from the App Store, open it, scroll down to “Phone settings”, tap “Privacy & Security”, and turn on “Protect your online activity”. Once you do, you’ll be presented with a pop-up – tap “Got it”, and then “Allow”. Enter your biometric or standard alphanumeric password. If you were successful, you’ll see “VPN” in your phone’s status bar!

The VPN is available in the following locations at this time: