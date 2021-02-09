Google Fi’s VPN is coming to iPhones, exits beta for Android, and gains new safety features

As a part of Safer Internet Day, Google is rolling out new tools and information that you can use to protect your privacy and security across its products. One of these highlights is its VPN for Google Fi. In a new blog post on The Keyword, the company covers several new features coming to the tool and even two major announcements!

First up, Google Fi’s VPN will finally be available to iPhone users! By expanding to Apple devices, they can ensure that those using Fi on other hardware ecosystems can connect safely and protect their personal information. The VPN will start to roll out to iPhone users in the spring.

Next, we learned that the app’s VPN is finally exiting its beta phase for Android users. Interestingly enough, it has secured over 226TB of data each day since its launch, so it’s safe to assume that it’s ready for prime time!

Additionally, there’s a new privacy and security hub available to you via the Fi app on Android. It allows you to learn about privacy and security features on Fi and manage them easily. As you can see in the image below, one simple toggle will add tons of protective measures while you use your phone.

Anyone using Fi (yes, even iPhone users this spring) will be able to benefit from the service’s automatic blocking feature for spam calls. This has been my favorite feature lately – I hardly ever need to hang up on scam calls – my phone doesn’t even ring since Google pre-screens them. Actually, tens of thousands of spam calls are blocked every day with Fi!

Google also took time to discuss how Fi devices are protected against SIM swapping schemes and bad actors trying to steal phone numbers. If this occurs, you’ll be notified of the suspicious activity and be given the opportunity to recover your account! All in all, the additions and improvements to Google Fi is why I continue to utilize the service instead of going back to Verizon, whom I had prior to switching over. Since day one I’ve had almost zero issues with the service and look forward to its continued growth!