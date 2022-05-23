EVE Online can now be played directly through the web browser via EVE Anywhere alpha

Anyone who knows me will know that I’m always on the lookout for new ways to play games through the web. From Afterplay to Jam.gg to “Play!” and more, I’m always impressed at how much a browser can do, but somehow, this has somehow completely flown under my radar – EVE Online can now be played without a download and without Nvidia GeForce NOW!

Aptly named “EVE Anywhere”, the initiative moves the popular space MMO out of its restricted beta for premium players and into the hands of all Capsuleers both new and returning as an alpha! That’s right, boot up your favorite browser (Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge) on PCs, tablets, and even Chromebooks and maintain at least a 25mbps internet connection in the US and select European countries like the UK, Switzerland, and Germany (more territories coming later this year), and you can start pirating in low sec in no time.

Starting today Alpha pilots can now take advantage of EVE Anywhere, the revolutionary cloud-based platform that puts New Eden directly in your browser of choice! EVE Online News

Obviously, any hardcore EVE player isn’t going to go and use the browser exclusively, especially after buying a high-powered gaming PC, but this does give everyone an opportunity to play the game well, anywhere. If you’re just trying to check on your ship during a boring meeting (don’t do this, your boss will be able to tell what’s eating your bandwidth!) or if you’re a new player who doesn’t have access to an expensive rig, EVE Anywhere is perfect.

Luckily for the latter group, Chromebooks are both affordable and increasingly more capable as gaming machines thanks to cloud gaming efforts across a number of companies like Google, Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft. The game will run at 1080p resolution and with 60 fps, by the way, so it’s not like this will be some crappy throwaway experience.

The only downside of this entire thing is that anyone playing the alpha will need to spend 30 Plex (the in-game currency) to get just 24 hours of gameplay. Gamesradar did some calculations and determined that this equates to about $1.50 for 24-hours of browser access. Because I’m not a serious EVE player, I’m not sure how hard that is to earn, especially for new players, but I do know that this would equal more than an Nvidia GeForce Now subscription after a month of playing EVE exclusively, so gamers will have to pick their poison.

I imagine that the Plex paywall is temporary and that once the alpha ends there will be no payment for free players, especially if they want this method of accessing the game to remain viable, but at this time, there’s no way of knowing. Many EVE players don’t really understand which niche CCP Games is trying to carve out, as spending 30 Plex to log in from the web browser seems odd at first blush, but once you think about Eastern countries that have lots of internet cafes still, this could make a bit more sense.

YouTuber Rushlock Media has raised an interesting point in questioning whether this browser gameplay method will allow anyone to open multiple instances of the game, effectively cheating. If you qualify based on the criteria shown below, follow the instructions here to gain access to EVE Anywhere. Happy gaming!