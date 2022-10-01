ChromeOS is adding a new wallpaper collection to celebrate Native American Heritage month

With the recent Google Photos integration in the ChromeOS wallpapers app, Chromebook users are enjoying images of their loved ones and fond memories of their lives as the backdrop to their day’s productivity. Despite this, that hasn’t stopped Google from continuing to add several collections of wallpapers from different groups of artists to celebrate diversity.

In the past, we’ve seen things like Black History Month and themes by Latino artists, but soon, you’ll see a “Native American artists” collection appear in the personalization app. There’s not much information on these yet, and I haven’t been able to place them into our famous ChromeOS Wallpapers Google Photos shared album, (which I’ll certainly do once we get our hands on them) but as soon as Google drops an official announcement, we’ll cover it here to credit these artists for their hard work.

C2 Productions on Twitter first noticed the new collection, and as you can see, there are a swathe of different colors and culturally-inspired designs that celebrate the passion and creativity of the Chromebook community as Native American Heritage Month approaches in November of this year. If you enjoy these, then you should definitely take advantage of them when they show up for you on ChromeOS Stable.

I’m partial to the Radiance collection as it shows a day and night version of a wallpaper for the light and dark theme toggle that was previously built into the OS. The moon on the sand is gorgeous, and I hope Google adds more environmental art to the wallpaper selection in the near future.

