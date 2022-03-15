Chrome OS receiving gorgeous auto light and dark switching “Radiance” wallpaper collection

Google recently surprised me by adding a really neat feature to Chrome OS Canary – wallpapers that automagically swap between a light and dark mode version of themselves depending on the user’s system theme. While this still isn’t available in Stable, it has appeared on the developer channel for some, and today, it’s adding a whole new wallpaper collection that takes advantage of this neat trick.

Coming to us from C2 Productions on Twitter, the wallpaper picker is beginning to show a gorgeous Radiance Collection of wallpapers that show off stunning artistic expressions that are literally day and night when you compare them to one another – no really.

Check it out below – eight new nature-centric images shot at high resolution in both day and night settings take Chrome OS to new heights with professional photography for its maturing operating system. These remind me of the amazingly Mac-esque wallpapers we used to get during the first generation of Chrome OS before all of these odd collections Google began adding to serve different purposes.

You can grab the new wallpapers on our Google Photos album where we house all of the latest images Google releases, but I want to take a moment below to let you compare and contrast this incredible “moon shot”. While we still don’t know the artist names or who to credit, Google has hired one or several talented artists to bring you these wild expressions.

Here, we have an unlit moon nestled in the sand, and when the sun goes down, the eerie glow of the moon lights up the beach. Yes, the moon is much larger than this and would canvas an entire portion of the planet if it truly came down and sat on the ground, but keeping it the size it is gives the impression that it’s simultaneously near and far – insanely clever.

Other scenes in the Radiance Collection include stacked rocks in a desert with a haunting orb of water floating above them, strange, bubbles floating around a smooth rock near some tall, purple grass, a rock in a tundra that has incredible lighting coming from the right side of it at night, and four intensely gorgeous flowers with water drops flying around them. Seriously, these wallpapers are my new favorites on Chrome OS!

Again, this is new, so we don’t know when you can expect it on Chrome OS Stable, but be sure to grab them for yourself in our album. The only downside to grabbing them early is that they won’t automatically swap between the day and night scene wallpapers when you toggle light and dark mode on your Chromebook.