Chromebooks get 20 new themes to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Now that the new Chromebook Wallpaper app is being revamped with a complete web app update, you may be wondering when we’re getting new themes to accompany it. Well, just in time for National Hispanic Heritage Month, Google is releasing 20 to choose from! Not only that, but these 20 wallpapers will also be available as Themes via the Chrome Web Store so you can style your browser with them as well.

Rolling out right now, you can set the mood by opening your current Wallpaper app and browsing the ‘Heritage’ collection. From there, just click on any one of the unique designs provided by the talented Contemporary Latino artists that Google has commissioned to show how Chrome and Chromebook users get things done, explore, find things and connect with one another. If you’re not seeing them yet, be patient – they’ll be there soon!

As we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, we pay tribute to the generations of Latinos who have positively influenced and enriched society, arts, culture and science in the United States. The Keyword

Many of these themes/wallpapers celebrate the Latino concepts of family, connection, belonging, and fun. You can read each individual artist’s goal for the piece under its description in the Web Store, as well as get a link to their other works. So far, I’m loving some of the comic book-style illustrations. In particular, I like ‘Ball Don’t Lie’, ‘Mira! Let’s Go’, and ‘Ni de aqui, ni de alla’ – the latter of which is a reminder that while Mexican-Americans struggle with a sense of belonging to either side, they truly do belong to both and are all the more beautiful for it!

It’s refreshing to see the browser take on such life and diversity with these new themes, and it’s equally refreshing to see such a variety available directly on Chromebooks to give us all more of a sense of self-expression. To celebrate Black History Month this February, Google released a collection of 24 designs created by Black artists who expressed their own interpretation of how people use Chrome as well (My favorite is ‘A Spark: By Abelle Hayford for its intrinsic and abstract nature).