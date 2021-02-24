Google Celebrates Black History Month with New Chrome Themes

It’s Black History Month and Google is using its platform to educate, inspire, and promote diversity. Earlier this month, Google launched a Voices and Stories Collection, a Black History Culture Project, supported Black-owned businesses, and featured the artwork of a Black artist every Monday on the YouTube homepage as a Doodle.

Google is further celebrating Black art and self-expression by featuring a new collection of 24 Chrome themes – created by a group of six contemporary Black artists – which represent each artists’ interpretation of the ways people use Chrome. The themes are available in the Chrome Web Store and are guaranteed to add a nice pop of color into your daily browsing. My personal favorite is “Bits + Pieces” by Laci Jordan, which to me has the perfect balance between a dark mode aesthetic and the different colored and shaped pieces that represent the diversity among us.

It’s great to see Google celebrating and honoring Black History Month this way. If you are interested in learning more about the steps that Google is taking to promote diversity and inclusion this month, check out their blog post on The Keyword. Furthermore, if you are interested in getting or providing support to Black-owned small businesses, check out this post on Google’s Small Business page.