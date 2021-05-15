New Chromebook perk gives 50% discount on Stadia Premiere Edition bundle in the UK

Are you a Stadia fan who lives in the United Kingdom? If so, a new Chromebook perk that appears only in your region gives you a 50% discount on the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle! The last time gamers in this region received any sort of deal on the bundle was back in November of this past year, so it’s awesome to see Google showing them some love.

If you decide to put out the money for this deal, you’ll be spending just around £35.45 with free basic shipping. The offer expires on June 15, 2021, at 11:59 pm GMT (unless stock runs out first, of course). This excludes the Isle of Man, Channel Islands, and Gibraltar. As a reminder, you’ll need to claim this perk from a new or existing Chromebook.

The bundle comes with a Clearly White Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra in the box. Once you receive it, you’ll be able to claim 31 games with your free 30 day Stadia Pro trial, and if you decide to continue using it thereafter, it only costs £8.99 per month. You can find the full updated list of games that come with a Pro subscription below, including the four new titles added for May. For Star Wars Day on May 4th, Google even added Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to the lineup, and I have to say that’s just something I didn’t expect!

AVICII Invector

Ary and the Secret of Seasons

Crayta

Enter the Gungeon

Everspace

Figment

Floor Kids

Gunsport

Hitman: Complete First Season

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Human Fall Flat

Jotun

Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition

Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris

Little Nightmares II

Orcs Must Die 3 PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle

PIKUNIKU

PUBG

PixelJunk Raiders

Reigns

Republique

Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition

Sniper Elite 4

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamesh

Submerged: Hidden Depths

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

