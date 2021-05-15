New Chromebook perk gives 50% discount on Stadia Premiere Edition bundle in the UK

Are you a Stadia fan who lives in the United Kingdom? If so, a new Chromebook perk that appears only in your region gives you a 50% discount on the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle! The last time gamers in this region received any sort of deal on the bundle was back in November of this past year, so it’s awesome to see Google showing them some love.
If you decide to put out the money for this deal, you’ll be spending just around £35.45 with free basic shipping. The offer expires on June 15, 2021, at 11:59 pm GMT (unless stock runs out first, of course). This excludes the Isle of Man, Channel Islands, and Gibraltar. As a reminder, you’ll need to claim this perk from a new or existing Chromebook.
The bundle comes with a Clearly White Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra in the box. Once you receive it, you’ll be able to claim 31 games with your free 30 day Stadia Pro trial, and if you decide to continue using it thereafter, it only costs £8.99 per month. You can find the full updated list of games that come with a Pro subscription below, including the four new titles added for May. For Star Wars Day on May 4th, Google even added Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to the lineup, and I have to say that’s just something I didn’t expect!
- AVICII Invector
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Crayta
- Enter the Gungeon
- Everspace
- Figment
- Floor Kids
- Gunsport
- Hitman: Complete First Season
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Human Fall Flat
- Jotun
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition
- Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris
- Little Nightmares II
- Orcs Must Die 3
- PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle
- PIKUNIKU
- PUBG
- PixelJunk Raiders
- Reigns
- Republique
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition
- Sniper Elite 4
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamesh
- Submerged: Hidden Depths
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
Visit UK Chromebook Perks page