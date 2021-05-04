May the 4th be with you – Grab Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for free with Stadia Pro today only

In honor of Star Wars Day, Stadia is making Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order free to grab and play with Stadia Pro! That’s a high-quality AAA title that’s loads of fun that’s being given away practically for free. I hadn’t expected this – instead, I thought Google would just give a pretty significant discount to the game. Either way, if you have yet to try this out or have been waiting to pick it up, do it now! I don’t believe this will be free with Pro tomorrow, but no date for the end of this offer was given.

Having never liked Star Wars (yes, I know, crucify me), I first binged all of the movies in order and gave them a fair chance for the first time in my life earlier this year thanks to the pandemic. Then, I moved on to The Mandalorian, and by the time I finished, I was itching for more content in the Star Wars universe. At that time, Fallen Order was just releasing on Stadia, and I picked it up at the full price. Luckily, you won’t have to pay a penny outside of your monthly Stadia Pro subscription, and I’m personally vouching for the cinematic, action-oriented nature of this title. Seriously, it’s a blast!

Once you snag your copy of the game, you’ll own it for as long as you have an active Stadia subscription. At just ten bucks per month, you’ll also get loads of other titles, and quite honestly, it’s just a fantastic value. To date, I’ve collected or purchased over a hundred games for just the price of a cup of coffee, so I would encourage you to give it a go with your free trial at least. Once you boot up Fallen Order, I would love to hear your thoughts – especially if you’ve never been a Star Wars fan.

A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, a 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively-driven single player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Stadia