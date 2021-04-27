Your Stadia Pro games for May include Trine 4, Hotline Miami 2, and Floor Kids

Stadia Pro now has over 25 games to claim immediately upon signing up since it’s adding three new titles for subscribers in the month of May. You can claim Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong number, and Floor Kids on May 1st, which is just a few days away! Let’s take a peek at what’s coming, and let me know in the comments which of these you’ll be playing first. Happy gaming!

Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince

The Trine series has made its way to nearly every platform imaginable and is a bunch of fun if you’re into roleplaying platform puzzlers. The unique spin here is that you must control three different characters, each with their own skill sets, in order to overcome the level challenges. Each level mixes together aspects of puzzle-solving and combat, as well as collectibles!

The Trine series returns to the magic of 2.5D with Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince! The three heroes of the best-selling adventure series are back, sent on a quest to retrieve the troubled young Prince Selius. Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight, and Zoya the Thief are joined together once again on a thrilling quest through fantastical fairytale landscapes teeming with danger. Trine 4 reaches new heights in the series, bringing the most complete 2.5D gameplay experience ever to fans and new players alike.

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Being that the Hotline Miami games are rated mature, you’ll have to view the trailer for this sequel directly on Youtube. I’m personally not a fan of gory games, but it does have a nostalgic Grand Theft Auto 1 and 2 feel, which is something I sorely miss nowadays. Retro City Rampage did something similar, albeit in a spoofy manner, so Hotline Miami seeks to bring back some of that grit from the GTA games.

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is the brutal conclusion to the Hotline Miami saga, set against a backdrop of escalating violence and retribution in the original game. Follow the paths of several distinct factions – each with their own questionable methods and uncertain motivations – as unforeseen consequences intersect and reality once again slips back into a brilliant haze of neon glow. Blistering combat against punishing opposition will require intense focus as new variables, weapons, and actions are introduced throughout the struggle. Let the striking colors of an unmistakable visual style wash over as you meticulously cut down those that would stand between you and the ultimate meaning behind the story. This is the finale, this is the unquestionable end.

Floor Kids

This one took me by surprise! Floor Kids is basically a breakdancing game in the same vein as PaRappa the Rapper on the original Playstation. Instead of rapping, you’ll be showing off your sweet dance skills and gaining a reputation in your neighborhood. It looks to be a rhythm game where you tap targets in order to pull off moves and battle opponents. It’s been completely hand-animated with over 10,000 sketches, by the way, which is just a marvel to look at. Even the trailer alone just puts a smile on my face.