Saving Tab Groups now conveniently adds them to your bookmark bar in Chrome Canary

We’ve known for some time now that Google was adding the ability to save Tab Groups so that you could recall them later. I’ve even noticed that at one point they appeared on the Chrome browser’s bookmark bar. Well, according to Redditor Leopeva64-2, this has officially become a feature on Chrome Canary instead of just a partially implemented thing that I noticed months back.

Google is effectively reimagining how we use bookmarks with this tool (Source: Leopeva64-2)

As you can see in the video above, Leopeva64-2 has created two separate Tab Groups and is then clicking the “Save group” button, which he’s enabled via the developer flag of the same name. Each group he saves then appears immediately on the bookmark bar directly below it and is mixed in with his standard Chrome bookmarks.

Tab Groups Save Enables users to explicitly save and recall tab groups. – Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS. #tab-groups-save

In the past, clicking Tab Groups saved here would cause the browser to crash and force restart, but now, it seems that they could be more stable., and therefore, closer to release! One thing to note is how Google is effectively reimagining how we even use bookmarks by turning them from something that used to be purely archival into something that is now more closely associated with a task or a “Chrome Journey“

Instead of leaning too heavily into Google Collections or the deprecated Bookmarks extension which added more visual flair to the traditional “save-this-thing-for-later” tool, Tab Groups seems to be working more alongside people who prefer to just have bookmarks how they always have. Instead of completely gutting out the old way of doing things, Tab Groups seems to be more of an optional feature that powers them up. In this sense, I’m seeing that Google’s recent “Power Bookmarks” experiment must have turned into Tab Groups.

Add to this the fact that Read Later, Shopping, and more are all a part of the said experiment and you can begin to see that this is a very well-planned and executed roadmap toward the company’s first mostly friction-less attempt at modernizing bookmarks for millions of users.