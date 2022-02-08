“Chrome Journeys” makes it even easier to pick up where you left off searching for something

I discovered “Chrome Journeys” all the way back in September of this past year. It’s a Chrome browser exclusive feature baked into the History page that allows you to continue searching where you left off and groups visited pages based on their topic or category.

Google then revealed the feature officially back in October via its Chromium blog but is today rolling it out to all users on Chrome Stable. As you can see in the image below, you can access this new “Journeys” feature by visiting the browser’s History page with the shortcut “Ctrl + H” or by going to “History” via the three dots “more” menu at the top right of the screen.

The Journeys feature of Chrome groups together your search history based on topic or intent



Our days are constantly filled with interruptions. You might be researching across multiple pages for hikes for the weekend or information about vaccines, then quickly need to switch over to a last-minute work call, only to forget where you originally left off. Now with Journeys, rolling out in the latest version of Chrome for desktop, you can revisit past explorations grouped by topic. The Keyword

As an added bonus, you can now click into the search bar, begin typing something, and choose the “Resume your research” button to be taken back to where you left off on your search journey, even if it was something you were using weeks ago.

Google states that Journeys will even take into account how much you’ve interacted with any given website in that cluster so it can place the most relevant information at the forefront while simultaneously bringing you suggestions for related searches.

To start, Journeys will be available in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese, and Turkish in Chrome for all desktop operating systems. I’m curious to know whether or not you’ve used this feature in preview builds of the browser up until now, and if not, whether you think this is something you will use or find useful going forward.

As a reminder, you can delete your Journeys or turn the feature off at any time. Right on the History page for Chrome, you’ll see a “Turn off Journeys” button on the left-hand sidebar. In the future, you may be able to access Journeys across desktop, mobile, and any other devices with your account signed in so long as Google sees significant feedback for such a thing being added.