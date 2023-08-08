Back To School Chromebook Deals you don’t want to miss (5 of 5): Acer 317

I’m trying something a bit different with the slew of fantastic Back To School Chromebook deals currently circulating at Best Buy. While all the listings aren’t necessarily devices I’d recommend (even when on sale), there are five of them that I think deserve attention. A lot of times, we’d throw them all in a post and hope people take a look, but with school about to get started for most of the US, it’s an important time for these types of savings to get a bit more of the spotlight than usual.

So I’m going with a more episodic approach this time around. I’ll post each of these incredible deals back-to-back and link each one to the others once they are completed. The hope here is that one of these spectacular offers makes it in front of your eyeballs and even if it isn’t the right one for you, the links in these posts will guide you to one that is. With this selection, there’s a bit of something for everyone. I know there’s a lot of stuff to get wrapped up before school begins, so we’re hoping this flurry of deals finds you one way or the other and gives you a bit of a break as you get your people back to class.

$200 off the best oversized Chromebook you can buy

The Acer Chromebook 317 is an anomaly in many ways. It’s been around for a couple of years at this point, making it the oldest device we’re featuring in these five deal posts by a long shot. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t the right fit for many of you out there. It’s size is unique, coming in at 17.3-inches and making it one of the few Chromebooks you can buy with a screen this large. And even the AUE is a bit of a mystery, coming in at June 2030: in line with Chromebooks built in 2022 instead of the 2021 class it belongs in.

With a peppy Pentium Silver N6000 processor (Jasper Lake), 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, this larger-than-life device clearly isn’t for everyone. But for any of you looking for a desktop-like experience that you can pick up and take with you when needed, the Acer Chromebook 317 might be a great fit.

And while I’d not recommend it most days at $499 unless you absolutely needed a screen of this size, at $299 I think it is a fantastic deal. The great keyboard, huge trackpad, and upward-facing speakers round out this Chromebook’s superlatives and though I don’t generally want to carry around such a large laptop, I did appreciate the feeling of being at the desk wherever I chose to open this device up. For work, for school and for anything in between, this massive Chromebook at this reduced price could be just what some of you are looking for in this Back to School season!

