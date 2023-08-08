Back To School Chromebook Deals you don’t want to miss (1 of 5): ASUS CM34 Flip

I’m trying something a bit different with the slew of fantastic Back To School Chromebook deals currently circulating at Best Buy. While all the listings aren’t necessarily devices I’d recommend (even when on sale), there are five of them that I think deserve attention. A lot of times, we’d throw them all in a post and hope people take a look, but with school about to get started for most of the US, it’s an important time for these types of savings to get a bit more of the spotlight than usual.

So I’m going with a more episodic approach this time around. I’ll post each of these incredible deals back-to-back and link each one to the others once they are completed. The hope here is that one of these spectacular offers makes it in front of your eyeballs and even if it isn’t the right one for you, the links in these posts will guide you to one that is. With this selection, there’s a bit of something for everyone. I know there’s a lot of stuff to get wrapped up before school begins, so we’re hoping this flurry of deals finds you one way or the other and gives you a bit of a break as you get your people back to class.

$200 off the excellent ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip

The ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip has been a solid Chromebook in real world use since it arrived in the office. As I’ve pointed out in a previous post, this one hasn’t followed the standard unbox/review path most Chromebooks find themselves on in our office. Due to some travel and other restrictions, the CM34 Flip has been put to work sooner than normal, and that’s good news for you.

Using it has been a delight. While its 14-inch 16:10 screen makes it slightly larger and bulkier than some of the other 14-inch Chromebooks out there, it’s still compact enough for mobility. The build is robust, and it manages daily tasks efficiently, especially when paired with my external QHD 120Hz monitor. Considering its $499 price tag, the performance is commendable.

For general reference, imagine the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip, which we reviewed not long ago. Now, picture it in a sleek navy shade, remove the garaged USI pen and swap in a more-standard 60Hz screen at 300 nits of brightness. Then trade out the AMD Ryzen 3 7320C for its processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and you have the Chromebook CM34 Flip.

And once again, you can now get this Chromebook for a mind-blowing $200 off the MSRP, bringing the price all the way down to $299. While I think the $499 asking price is already pretty great, getting this Chromebook for only $299 is ludicrous. Our review will come soon enough, but trust me when I tell you that you won’t regret anything if you manage to score this device for this price.

Newsletter Signup