Back To School Chromebook Deals you don’t want to miss (3 of 5): HP x360 14c

I’m trying something a bit different with the slew of fantastic Back To School Chromebook deals currently circulating at Best Buy. While all the listings aren’t necessarily devices I’d recommend (even when on sale), there are five of them that I think deserve attention. A lot of times, we’d throw them all in a post and hope people take a look, but with school about to get started for most of the US, it’s an important time for these types of savings to get a bit more of the spotlight than usual.

So I’m going with a more episodic approach this time around. I’ll post each of these incredible deals back-to-back and link each one to the others once they are completed. The hope here is that one of these spectacular offers makes it in front of your eyeballs and even if it isn’t the right one for you, the links in these posts will guide you to one that is. With this selection, there’s a bit of something for everyone. I know there’s a lot of stuff to get wrapped up before school begins, so we’re hoping this flurry of deals finds you one way or the other and gives you a bit of a break as you get your people back to class.

$200 off the latest HP Chromebook x360 14c

In our hands-on video of the HP Chromebook x360 14c, I had a few critiques. Mainly, I thought the rigidity of the chassis could use some work and I’m still baffled by HP’s continued inclusion of 250 nit screens in their nicer Chromebooks. But there’s still a lot to like about this device, and even more to like now that it is a whopping $200 off retail.

The x360 14c has a lot of features we love to see in higher-end Chromebooks, like a fingerprint scanner, USI support, and a manual switch to turn off the camera. Though not as bright as I’d like, the 1920×1200 16:10 screen gives users more vertical workspace and reduces the bottom bezel considerably. It’s a very nice looking device, too, and it comes with plenty of power under the hood. Equipped with a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this Chromebook is built to get stuff done at the office or in the classroom. And at the current sale price, it’s simply a fantastic deal!

