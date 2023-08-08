Back To School Chromebook Deals you don’t want to miss (4 of 5): Lenovo Slim 3

I’m trying something a bit different with the slew of fantastic Back To School Chromebook deals currently circulating at Best Buy. While all the listings aren’t necessarily devices I’d recommend (even when on sale), there are five of them that I think deserve attention. A lot of times, we’d throw them all in a post and hope people take a look, but with school about to get started for most of the US, it’s an important time for these types of savings to get a bit more of the spotlight than usual.

So I’m going with a more episodic approach this time around. I’ll post each of these incredible deals back-to-back and link each one to the others once they are completed. The hope here is that one of these spectacular offers makes it in front of your eyeballs and even if it isn’t the right one for you, the links in these posts will guide you to one that is. With this selection, there’s a bit of something for everyone. I know there’s a lot of stuff to get wrapped up before school begins, so we’re hoping this flurry of deals finds you one way or the other and gives you a bit of a break as you get your people back to class.

$140 off makes the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook the best sub-$200 deal you’ll find

We recently did a hands-on video for the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook, and everything I had to say about it still holds true. Even at a $319 MSRP, this Chromebook delivers. It is well-built, light, thin, and comes with a 300 nit 1080p screen you don’t often see in lower-priced Chromebooks. The keyboard is solid, the trackpad works well, and the entire thing is a pleasure to use.

Inside, this is the first Chromebook we’ve tested with the new MediaTek Kompanio 520 and this battery-sipping SoC doesn’t disappoint. While it’s not built for heavy multitasking and more-demanding tasks like video editing, the Kompanio 520 is a massive performance upgrade over the original Kompanio 500 we had in devices like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. For standard Chromebook stuff, it gets along just fine.

And the battery life doesn’t disappoint, either. Lenovo says you can get up to 13.5 hours per charge, though I’d temper that down to more like 12. Still, with that sort of longevity, this Chromebook will be ready to go whenever you need it. And at $140 off, that makes all of this available right now for only $179. It’s frankly ridiculous that a Chromebook this good is on sale for this little, so if a great bargain is what you’re here for, you’ve found it.

