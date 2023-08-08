Back To School Chromebook Deals you don’t want to miss (2 of 5): Acer Spin 714

I’m trying something a bit different with the slew of fantastic Back To School Chromebook deals currently circulating at Best Buy. While all the listings aren’t necessarily devices I’d recommend (even when on sale), there are five of them that I think deserve attention. A lot of times, we’d throw them all in a post and hope people take a look, but with school about to get started for most of the US, it’s an important time for these types of savings to get a bit more of the spotlight than usual.

So I’m going with a more episodic approach this time around. I’ll post each of these incredible deals back-to-back and link each one to the others once they are completed. The hope here is that one of these spectacular offers makes it in front of your eyeballs and even if it isn’t the right one for you, the links in these posts will guide you to one that is. With this selection, there’s a bit of something for everyone. I know there’s a lot of stuff to get wrapped up before school begins, so we’re hoping this flurry of deals finds you one way or the other and gives you a bit of a break as you get your people back to class.

$160 off the flagship Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)

Borrowing heavily from the last-gen 714, this new version improves in a few ways and largely keeps the stuff that was already great. The gray chassis, as opposed to the former dark blue, gives it a sleek look. And while I do miss the stowed USI pen, the upgrade to the 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake Core i5 processor is a really nice addition. Coupled with a 1920×1200 16:10 14-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage, this Chromebook is a beast.

Acer’s also measures the display brightness around 400 nits, even though it is listed at 340+, and it still covers 100% of the sRGB gamut. Equipped with a glass trackpad, backlit keyboard, and top-tier build quality, it’s clear that the Spin 714 for 2023 is set to continue being one of the best Chromebook experiences you can buy. And at the starting price of $699 this time around, it’s a solid deal without any discounts.

But we’re not here to talk about MSRP! Right now, Best Buy is offering a substantial deal with $160 off the normal $699 asking price, bringing things down to only $539 for this flagship Chromebook. With its slim bezels, 360-degree convertible design, and high-end specs, there’s little you can’t do for personal, work, or academic use. If you’re looking for one of the best Chromebooks on the market right now at a ridiculously-low price, you’ve found it.

Newsletter Signup