Why I’m ditching Pixlr for Photoshop Web on my Chromebook and why you may soon follow

As a preface to my thoughts, I want to state that there’s nothing wrong with Pixlr, and I love the web app. However, while it’s long been the go-to for web-based graphics work, especially for Chromebook users, Photoshop’s leap to the browser changes the game. That’s right, just yesterday, Adobe launched Photoshop Web, which gives you access to most of its tools on the go without the need for a big bulky software download. Today, I’m going to give some initial thoughts on the two and tell you why Adobe’s offering may make you want to ditch Pixlr and why you probably won’t.

Pricing: Is it worth the price tag?

First and foremost, let’s talk money. Pixlr offers its services for a cool $7.99 USD per month. In contrast, Photoshop Web will set you back $19.99 USD per month (but keep reading for some good news!). However, with the latter, you can also download Photoshop as a full-fledged software app on your desktop.

Sketching: The pressure is on

When it comes to sketching capabilities, there’s a clear winner. Photoshop Web delivers an almost flawless experience. I actually thought to try this first since I use it for game development and such. It boasts the first genuinely effective pressure sensitivity tools on the web—a game-changer for digital artists. Though Pixlr was the pioneer in introducing pressure sensitivity for stylus users on the web, their iteration leaves much to be desired. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that since I’m accustomed to Photoshop on my Windows 11 PC, Pixlr web’s sketching is just downright terrible. I hope it improves, but I was not impressed thus far.

The Interface: A modern approach that’ not all will like

Both platforms sport a modern, user-friendly interface—a refreshing take compared to the often complex desktop version of Adobe’s software. For seasoned Photoshoppers (is that a word?), the web version feels intuitive, especially with familiar keyboard shortcuts. From using “B” for brush to the handy brackets for brush size adjustments, it’s a near seamless transition from desktop to browser. If nothing else, it’s supplemental.

But, and this is a big BUT, Photoshop Web has its quirks. The inexplicable absence of the zoom tool is perplexing, and for some reason, Adobe wants you to use the clunky ctrl+mouse scroll wheel combo. Additionally, tweaking gradients feels incomplete, as there’s no apparent way to adjust the alpha opacity—another slight bump on an otherwise smooth road.

Lastly, at least from my initial tests, the fact that Photoshop Web bundles its tools into each other, forcing you to open the side panel or hover over them and click the subtools makes it very anti-touch friendly. Let’s just say I didn’t have a grand time using my Chromebook with a stylus in tablet mode, but it wasn’t nearly as bad as its competitors. By comparison, Pixlr Web actually has all of these tools unpacked like a traditional pre-CC Photoshop, which is where it clearly took its inspiration from.

Photoshop Web will soon be “free” for everyone

For those who already hold an active Photoshop subscription, migrating to Photoshop Web feels like coming home. However, for newcomers or those looking for budget-friendly options, Pixlr’s cheaper (or even free) is a clear winner here. Let’s be honest – most people probably won’t pay $20 USD per month just to edit designs, that is, unless they’re running a business. Plus, if the allure of Adobe’s shiny new generative AI tools doesn’t tickle your fancy, then Pixlr, with its user-friendly tools and a plethora of templates, is the way to go, hands down!

IMPORTANT: There is one thing I forgot to mention though, and it will likely change the entire conversation here. Adobe is planning to make a basic version of Photoshop free to everyone, and is currently testing it in Canada. Of course, this would be ideal for basic photo editing, while more advanced features would likely come at a paid or freemium cost, just like Pixlr.

Chromebook owners win out in the end

At the end of the day, if sketching is not your primary goal and you’ve already got apps like Artflow Studio, Photoshop Sketch, or Autodesk Sketchbook, Pixlr remains a top choice for those fundamental edits. For me, again, already having a Photoshop sub, I think I’m going to continue using it on my Chromebook in conjunction with the desktop app on my Windows PC – especially since you can cloud sync your PSDs and access them on the go. Pixlr also lets you do this, but since I want synchronicity between the web and desktop’s more powerful offerings, having them all in Adobe’s cloud or in Google Drive is my preference.

One last thing I’ll mention here is that a lot of people, myself included are averse to supporting Adobe’s greedy subscription model compared to back in the day when you bought Photoshop once and now own it forever. However, since Pixlr is also subscription-based and the whole world is trying to destroy our wallets with a thousand cuts, this conversations feels like an afterthought in this comparison.

The web is the future

If you want to support a smaller business, Pixlr should be your go-to, but a lot of us, especially those having used Photoshop for years and years, are going to enjoy not having that software disconnect on the go of using something entirely different and instead, using something familiar.

Adobe’s foray into the web-based realm hints at the threat Pixlr has posed in the market. Yet, the rivalry only benefits us, the users, as competition often breeds innovation. Regardless of the platform you lean towards, one thing’s certain, Chromebook owners have so many freaking options compared to what existed for design and the inner artist only a handful of years ago, and the web is the future!

Newsletter Signup