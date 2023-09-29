Adobe Photoshop on the web launches and works great on Chromebooks

Adobe has unveiled the general availability of Photoshop on the web, marking the culmination of nearly two years of beta testing. Beginning Wednesday, September 27th, all users with paid plans can access this simplified-yet-powerful online version of the iconic photo editing app. The biggest highlight of this release is definitely the integration of the Generative Fill and Generative Expand tools, powered by Adobe’s proprietary Firefly generative AI model. These innovative features – initially rolled out for the desktop – are now available on the web platform, allowing users to make quick and intuitive image adjustments using simple text descriptions in a multiple languages.

New version, new workflows

Adobe’s goal here is not to simply make a carbon copy of Photoshop’s desktop functionalities for the web, but to refine the overall UI for a fresh and streamlined user experience. The web version’s Contextual Task Bar suggests the most pertinent steps in your workflow, aiding new users (like myself) in navigating through tasks and new features. Tools with similar workflows are conveniently grouped together, making it far simpler for users to find their way around. It is worth noting, however, that this thoughtful layout can be toggled off by seasoned Photoshop creators who prefer the traditional desktop look.

And, in an effort to foster more collaboration, Photoshop on the web has introduced a feature to share project links with others that allows viewing and commenting privileges even to those without an active subscription: making collaboration effortless and way more inclusive.

New features first on the web

The launch also marks a significant step towards Adobe’s push for a more dynamic platform. The web version could potentially serve as a testing bed for quicker updates and new features, giving users an ever-evolving experience. While the majority of tools from the desktop version find their place on the web, it seems that more sophisticated tools like the patch tool, pen tool, smart object support, and polygonal lasso will be integrated soon according to Adobe.

If those new features happen, that will be great, but early tests show that Photoshop on the web is a formidable tool that all users – including those on a Chromebook – can take advantage of with less of a learning curve and far less hardware requirements. Getting the base Photoshop experience on the web is amazing to begin with, but having the Generative Fill and Generative Expand tools on hand makes this release feel that much more special. I know I’ll be leveraging it a lot in the coming weeks and months for certain.

