Adobe Photoshop on the web will soon be free for everyone

Adobe Photoshop is the go-to photo editing software on the market and for pretty much all industries. If you see an advertisement, a modified image of any kind, or any creative digital art, it’s a sure chance that the individual that created it was using Photoshop. It’s practically a household name these days. It’s like…the Kneenex of art programs, right?

A web version of this has been in the works for years, and after a short test with students way back, an official PWA now exists, but if you’re not a paying Creative Cloud member (or even if you are) you may not have heard of it. Its tools and features are extremely lackluster compared to the downloadable version, but that will soon be changing.

In an official Adobe blog post, the company revealed a number of exciting things. First, that Photoshop for the web would soon become available for everyone. Next, it would also be receiving updates to its tools that make it more well-rounded for more advanced edits. Lastly, it’s going to be free! Yes, that’s right, Photoshop for free, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves until we discuss the details, okay?

If you have an active Creative Cloud subscription and are signed in to your account, you can click the link below to launch the online editor. In the future, those requirements will no longer be necessary. In the era of the web where Pixlr and other PWA photo manipulators are reigning supreme, Adobe has basically taken a back seat while these have gained popularity and momentum with users, instead, opting to keep its software paid and downloadable.

So, it’s natural that with so many users going the route of free or subscription-based web apps to modify photos instead of buying into Adobe’s hefty paid model, they’ve started to feel the heat. In Canada, the company is testing a “freemium” version of the web software and plans to open it up to larger audiences down the line.

The plan is to offer free access to it, while holding out some of its best tools for those who subscribe, but it will allow enough of these basic editing features to be free so that it’s comparable to how Pixlr others do things.

We want to make [Photoshop] more accessible and easier for more people to try it out and experience the product…I want to see Photoshop meet users where they’re at now…You don’t need a high-end machine to come into Photoshop. Maria Yap, Adobe VP of Digital Imaging

At this time, we aren’t sure how long the Canadian test run will last or when the freemium Photoshop for the web will roll out to all users, but when it does, you’ll be able to access it from a simple web URL just like you do Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, or anything else, and that’s quite exciting!

In addition to this incredible news, Adobe plans to update curves, RefineEdge, Dodge and Burn, and Smart Objects conversion on the web, as well as provide performance and UX updates, making it more useful for those who are accustomed to the real deal that they have on their computers. Might I remind you that outside of the atrocious Google Play Store version of Photoshop, Chromebook users currently have no access to this world-class software, so once again, the future is looking bright for Google’s laptops.