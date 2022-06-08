Get 2 free months of Google Stadia and more by preordering the Backbone One for Android

The Backbone One for Android is a new accessory from the makers of the popular Backbone iPhone game controller. That’s right, it’s finally becoming available for Pixel and Android users as an alternative to the Razer Kishi (now called Gamevice) and the GameSir X2. Backbone has always been the controller that Android users have drooled over but couldn’t have – not anymore!

Transform your phone into the ultimate gaming console. Snap in your phone and play any game or service that supports controllers, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or even stream directly from your Xbox, PlayStation, PC. No charging, no waiting for updates, no tedious setup. Uncover a new world of premium gaming in seconds. Play Backbone

It’s now up for pre-order on the official website, and will end up costing you $99 USD and ships in November, but here’s why it caught my attention today. Thanks to Russ at Retro Game Corps (one of my favorite YouTubers!) who posted it to Twitter, I found out that Backbone is not only giving away 3 months of free Discord Nitro but also 1 free month of Game Pass Ultimate (with cloud gaming included) and 2 free months of Stadia Pro! Of course, these free trials all only apply to you if you’ve never claimed a free trial of any of these services, but for anyone new to the phone gaming or cloud gaming arena, this is one sweet deal!

All you’ve got to do is slip your Type-C phone in between the two halves of the controller and it turns your phone into a gaming beast. This connection is direct instead of Bluetooth, meaning it’s low latency. While not in use, it collapses into a compact design that’s easily portable. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and pass-through charging and audio.

Having one of these little devices on hand is truly the best way to make the most of your phone and your gaming library. My favorite way to play is to boot up Stadia and my Playstation 5 via Remote Play – locations where I already have hundreds of titles ready for me. If you don’t have a backlog, then fear not – across the board, you’ll have over 350 console games out of the gate to dive into and explore.

The aforementioned included offers equal about $65 USD in value, so you’re really just making most of your money back for preordering the hundred-dollar accessory itself. I’m personally looking forward to replacing my GameSir X2 and experiencing the Backbone+ app launcher for all of my games (including my retro consoles!) and the ergonomic design of the hand grips. Let me know in the comments if you’ll be preordering this or not. If you’re skipping out, tell me which phone controller you currently use.