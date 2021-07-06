Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is now available on Stadia with excellent action RPG combat

Fans of the Ys series can now pick up Ys IX: Monstrum Nox on the Stadia Store for more action RPG goodness! For those unfamiliar, Ys is a long-running action RPG developed by Nihon Falcom that began in 1987 alongside series like Star Ocean, Final Fantasy, and the Tales Of series’ and chronicles a red-haired boy named Adol Christin’s adventures and travels via his journal he writes as an old man. You’re reliving his adventures through the games. They’re known for having fast-paced battles in real-time while the aforementioned series have historically had turn-based combat or at least zip you away to a battle zone to do combat.

Dear Adventurer, If you’re reading this, then you no doubt understand and appreciate the value of an eventful and memorable journey just as I do . Chronicled within these journals are tales of the places I have gone and the people I have met: From the front lines of war-torn Europe to undiscovered ruins with tremendous significance to all mankind . From a man who’s saved me more times than I can count to the many women who have accompanied me during my travels . As I write this, I am an old man on what may be my final adventure . I have lived a long and interesting life that has taken me to every corner of this wondrous world, and I hope that by reading the tales I recount herein, you too will be able to glean some enjoyment from them . Perhaps you may even learn a bit about yourself in the process . Adol Christin

We already received Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana on Stadia as a Stadia Pro title, and I’ve been enjoying that a bunch. The gameplay and story are extremely satisfying, and I think that anyone not accustomed to JRPGs should at least give it a go. Monstrum Nox features Adol once again who is trying to escape from a city called Balduq when he is cursed by a mysterious woman and becomes something called a Monstrum (hence the title) – a powerful being who can exorcise monsters. Along with his allies and other Monstrums (each one is special in its own way), they must defeat the Grimwald Nox.

The game was released about six months ago on other platforms like the Sony Playstation and the Nintendo Switch, but the Stadia port is finally here! If you ask anyone who is familiar with the series, they’ll tell you that it has some of the best action RPG combat to date as well as a compelling story and characters. There’s also a good amount of exploration later in the game. If you’re interested in switching up your gameplay on Stadia a bit from what you’re accustomed to playing, you can pick up Ys IX: Monstrum Nox for $59.99 USD with the blue button below! Let me know in the comments if you’ve ever played the series before, or if this will be your introduction to it.

YS IX: Monstrum Nox on the Stadia Store