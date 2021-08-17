Youtube is giving Premium subscribers 3 free months of Stadia Pro

If you’re already a paid Youtube subscriber (Premium individual, student, or family plan) and have yet to activate a Stadia Pro subscription or trial, you can soon snag a free three months of Google’s cloud gaming service at no additional cost.

Normally, Stadia Pro comes with a 30-day free trial, but three free months is triple that, allowing anyone looking to finally invest in cloud gaming to give it a real and honest try. What Google has built is actually pretty impressive, as anyone who has signed up will tell you – Stadia Pro comes with about 30 titles at any given time, and you can play across any device – even your living room TV with nothing but the hardware gamepads you already own!

Youtube Premium subscribers will automatically have this deal applied to their account if they sign up for Stadia, so there’s no action to take! If you’re in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, you’re on the docket to receive the free 90-day offer for Stadia Pro, so happy gaming, right?

Our friends over at YouTube are generous folks, and they’re offering 3 months of Stadia Pro to YouTube Premium subscribers. The offer’s available to new Stadia users and will automatically apply to eligible accounts when they sign up for Stadia. Check out this link for full offer details. Stadia Community Blog

Just be aware that after the three months expires, you’ll be automatically charged the standard $9.99 USD thereafter for the service, so if you’re truly only signing up to test some cloud gaming goodness, and have little to no intention of staying signed up, then you should place a date on your calendar. You have until February 14, 2022 to redeem the offer, too, so there’s no rush at all, honestly.