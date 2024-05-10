Walmart officially confirms the Onn 4K Pro streaming box launch

It’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride for anyone eagerly awaiting Walmart’s new Onn 4K Pro Google TV streaming box. First spotted earlier this month, the Onn 4K Pro is now available for purchase on Walmart’s website but sparse availability and confusion around the remote have left shoppers wondering what’s going on. Now Walmart has made an official statement about the release of the Onn 4K Pro, confirming their launch plans “this month.”

In case you haven’t been following along, the Onn 4K Pro launch hasn’t been exactly smooth sailing. It’s been kind of confusing, honestly, with some lucky individuals snagging the box in stores already and other shoppers (including a few of our Chrome Unboxed Plus members who have shared photos) coming home only to find out the remote in the box is not the same as the one pictured in the official Walmart listing online.

But hopefully, we will know more soon! In a statement to 9to5Google, Walmart finally confirmed that the Onn 4K Pro will be widely available “this month.” While there’s no official release date, I’d expect to see the device hitting Walmart stores and online shelves in the coming weeks.

In the statement provided to 9to5Google, a Walmart spokesperson said:

Yes, this month, Walmart is launching the latest in streaming innovation from the retailer’s private brand, onn., in collaboration with Google: the onn. Google TV 4K Pro Streaming Device. The new device will be available for $49.88, and offers incredible new features like 4K streaming, Dolby/DTS audio and smart hub capabilities, including hands-free voice control and compatibility with Google Home devices to use “Hey Google” commands.

If you’re eager to get your hands on the Onn 4K Pro, you can head over to Walmart.com to see if a store nearby has one in stock. I’m currently seeing about 75% of the stores nearby showing “Not available” though so don’t get your hopes up. But despite this messy launch, the Onn Pro is still shaping up to be an exciting addition to the Google TV ecosystem. Our unit is on the way and I can’t wait to test it out, so stay tuned