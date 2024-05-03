Are there two versions of Walmart’s “Pro” streaming box remote?

Walmart has a new Google TV streaming box in the works, and though it’s yet to be officially announced, early units are already showing up on store shelves. After SUPERDELL-TV shared specs and impressions of the device and remote, we now have another image of the included remote from a post on Reddit that appears different from the one we’ve already seen. Let’s get into what’s new and what’s different between the two.

Thanks to a post on Reddit by u/austinalexan, we now have a good look at what appears to be a different remote, with a different layout and backlighting. First, you’ll notice both remotes have a customizable “star” button in the top right corner, allowing users to tailor the remote to their liking. This custom button is also rumored to appear on the new Chromecast.

Two versions of the Onn Pro remote

But here’s where things start to get a little strange. The new photo on Reddit shows off a big “Free TV” button in the center of the device and is apparently backlit. Neither of which is true for the remote that SUPERDELL-TV showed off. Here is a link to the spot in the video where they show off the remote. Additionally, if you look through the comments on Reddit, several users who have also gotten their hands on the new Pro Onn box claim their remotes also do not have the “Free TV” button and are not backlit. Hrrmm…what?

With “Free TV” button With button backlight W/o “Free TV” and backlight

Perhaps Walmart fumbled the release and somehow shipped out two versions of this device, one of which should not have made it to store shelves, or maybe they are shipping two separate remotes in different regions. Who knows? As of right now, we haven’t seen an official release from Walmart so we will have to wait and see which remote officially shows up.

I’m hopeful that the version shared on Reddit with the “Free TV” button and backlighting is the official remote. With a backlit remote, you could say goodbye to fumbling with buttons in a dark room trying to watch a movie. It’s a feature disappointingly rare in streaming remotes that I’d love to see on the Onn Pro.

And yes, the “Free TV” button does stand out like a sore thumb but hear me out. Taking a prominent spot between the navigation and volume controls is definitely a bit odd but I think this new button is a clever move by Walmart. It would let users instantly access Google TV’s library of free channels, and would be perfect for those who don’t want to shell out $73 a month for a YouTube TV subscription.

A value-focused yet fully featured streamer

Remote layout and features aside, I am still very excited to get our hands on this new Pro streaming box from Walmart. Sure, the $50 price is slightly more than Walmart’s usual budget streamers, but I think there are enough upgrades here to justify the increase. It positions itself as a direct competitor to the regular 4K Chromecast with Google TV and offers much more. And the extra emphasis on “free” content could help the Onn Pro appeal to cost-conscious shoppers.

All of these leaks hint at a streaming box that packs a whole lot of value for the price. With some of these units accidentally hitting shelves early, it shouldn’t be long until Walmart makes this thing official. Rest assured, we’ll snag one as soon as we can (and yes, we’ll be checking every local Walmart in the meantime). If you are able to get your hands on one, please let us know in the comments below.

