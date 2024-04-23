A new, updated 4K Chromecast w/Google TV is on the way

Finally, the original Chromecast with Google TV is set to get the update it sorely needs at this point. We heard rumblings of this sort of release back in September and again in March, an inside source has now confirmed to 9to5 Google that an updated Chromecast with Google TV 4K is all set for release.

This new device arrives almost two years after the somewhat disappointing HD Chromecast with Google TV and a whole four years after the original 4K version. While the HD model was a move to get Google into the more price-conscious market segment, there’s been a lot of anticipation for a fresh update to the flagship 4K Chromecast that could add some needed performance and storage upgrades.

While we’re expecting performance boosts and the same 4K resolution, keep in mind that Google needs to hit a reasonable price point. The old model had its limitations with 8GB of storage and just-OK performance. A possible upgrade could involve the Amlogic S905X5 chip, adding efficiency and AV1 support.

With this device will also likely come an updated version of the Chromecast Voice Remote with a repositioned volume rocker and an intriguing new button for shortcuts. We’ll have to see how that works when this one ships. 9to5 also posits that Android TV 14 (not the now-ditched Android TV 13 update) is a likely candidate to power this device, bringing new features and refinements to the overall user experience

While aging, the current 4K Chromecast with Google TV is still a solid streaming device. This upcoming successor is should bring needed upgrades and a smoother user experience, but those upgrades will absolutely have to ship with the price intact. With the excellent $20 Onn. Google TV available and a Pro model on the way, Google needs to deliver something a bit more to win back users with this new Chromecast. Hopefully we’ll know what that is sooner than later.

