Walmart’s new 4K onn. Google TV is now available

Back in February, a new 4K Google TV dongle from Walmart’s in-house brand onn. surfaced online with an upgraded processor. The new version of the affordable streaming stick showed little else in the way of upgrades apart from the aforementioned processor and the box’s branding being changed from Android TV to Google TV. Honestly, the $20 4K dongle doesn’t need much else in the way of improvements but some extra storage would have been nice. Instead, onn. chose to keep the same scant 8GB found on the previous model.

Anyway, the new onn. 4K Google TV stick from Walmart popped up on the company’s website recently and now, you can actually purchase one if you’d like. As previously reported, the new device will retail for $19.88 which is significantly less than Google’s own 4K Chromecast that carries and MSRP of $49.99. This is where Walmart’s model really shines. I have the original 4K onn. Android TV and apart from some minor interface differences, the experience is nearly identical to Google’s pricier Chromecast.

Now, if you’ve been anxiously waiting to get your hands on the latest 4K Google TV from onn., today is your lucky day. Walmart is currently selling the streaming but there is one caveat. You can’t order one online for store pickup or delivery. Instead, you’ll have to run down to your local Wally World and take a stroll to the electronics department. Before you go, you can check Walmart.com to see if your local store has one in stock. All three of the locations in our small county has them and that includes the smaller Walmart Neighborhood Market location. So, chances are good that you’ll be able to find one if you’re looking. Check for stock at the link below.