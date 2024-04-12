Walmart’s excellent Onn. Google TV streaming box getting a “Pro” upgrade

If you’re a Google TV fan, you’ve probably heard us talk about and recommend Walmart’s onn. brand. Their Google TV boxes are serious Chromecast contenders, delivering the same experience, with a better remote, for less money. If you’re in the market for a Google TV device, the Onn. box is our go-to recommendation. Now we have exciting reports that a “4K Pro” version of this excellent streaming box is on the way!

Word of this upgrade first came out courtesy of 91Mobiles, who stumbled upon a Bluetooth SIG website filing for the “onn. 4K Pro Streaming Device | Google TV“. While the listing doesn’t spill all the beans, it does show Bluetooth 5.2 support, which should provide better connectivity and the inclusion of a remote. There are no other details at this point. With “Pro” in the name, I’m hoping for faster performance all around with maybe some extra ports, more storage, or a boost in RAM for snappier navigation.

Sadly, there’s no official release date or pricing, but a certification listing like this means it could be right around the corner! Since Walmart’s current 4K Google TV box launched at a mere $20, there’s a good chance the Pro model sticks in that same ballpark, with maybe a $5 or $10 increase.

We’ve been asking for a “Pro” Google TV device with more RAM and storage for a while now and I’m glad that Walmart is leading the charge. The cheaper and better these boxes get, the more likely folks are to give them a try. The question is, what exactly will this Pro model include to make it worth shelling out a few extra bucks when the current 4K model provides sufficient performance for most users? We’ll have to wait and see! Let us know in the comments below what features you would like to see in a Pro Google TV device.

