The next Chromecast with Google TV could get a solid performance upgrade

We’ve already heard rumblings of a new Chromecast with Google TV, but my initial reaction to that news was mostly a bit of confusion. With the new Onn. Google TV box at Walmart giving users 4K with the full-blown Google TV interface, what is Google left to do in this space to command their standard $49 price tag? How can they do something that will stand out compared to the cut-throat competition out there right now in the smart TV space? Well, for one, they could make a device that is much faster and smoother than all the others.

With the latest announcement from SEI Robotics regarding their new Android TV boxes that run on the updated Amlogic S905X5, there’s reason to have hope that this new chipset could bring new speed and efficiency Google TV and Android TV devices: including a new Chromecast from Google.

Who is Amlogic?

Amlogic chips are the main processor behind most Android/Google TV devices. Google’s own Chromecast with Google TV (4K), operates on the Amlogic S905X3, which is a generation behind the current S905X4 that other brands like Mecool also utilize in their devices. Simply put: if a new Amlogic chip is showing up in new TV boxes from SEI, there’s a good chance we’ll see it in quite a few other streaming devices as well, and that’s a very good thing. Alongside the standard features you expect, this box adds some exciting enhancements like support for Dolby Atmos, eARC, and variable refresh rates.

Excited to announce at #IBC2023 that #SEIRobotics is ready to launch the Next-gen Amlogic #S905X5 Ai-SR ATV Box, which incorporates a New-gen CPU, 4K HDR UI, NPU 2x4Kp60 decoder & H266/VCC.@Dolby Atmos, EARC, VRR & QMS. 2-gen advanced 6nm technology, 50% less power consumption. pic.twitter.com/vKYls4FMtD — SEI Robotics (@SEIRobotics) September 16, 2023

More efficient, more powerful

The S905X5 is reported to switch to a far-more-efficient 6nm manufacturing process: a massive upgrade from its predecessor’s 12nm. This change should significantly impact energy efficiency and allow for more powerful devices in smaller spaces. For instance, imagine Google’s Chromecast dongle, but with more power and fewer overheating issues.

A LinkedIn post also revealed that the chip features a Mali-G310 GPU clocked at 1GHz and a Video Processing Unit (VPU) that supports a plethora of codecs including AV1, H.265, and VP9. If reports by CNX-Software are anything to go by, the CPU could utilize ARM’s updated Cortex-A510 cores, which debuted in 2021. All together – on paper at least – the S905X5 promises to be a big upgrade over the existing S905X4.

Will we get this chip in a new Chromecast?

While the TV industry is usually pretty lethargic with hardware upgrades, the introduction of the S905X5 has us hoping for adoption by Google in the upcoming Chromecast with Google TV that we know is on the horizon. Given Google’s roughly three-year update cycle for Chromecasts, implementing the latest Amlogic chip could keep the device relevant for several more years. But as much sense as all this would make, there are no rumors or inside info leading to these assumptions. For now, it’s just a definite possibility.

Whether Google takes advantage of it or not, the Amlogic S905X5 chip appears to be a significant step forward for the entirety of the smart TV ecosystem with greater efficiency, more power, and extended capabilities. Its eventual adoption could really improve the general smart TV experience and give companies like Google a legit reason to give to consumers to upgrade their existing hardware.

