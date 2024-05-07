Walmart’s Onn. 4K Pro streaming box now available for purchase online

After a few days of teasing shoppers in select stores, Walmart has finally brought the Onn. 4K Pro to its online shelves. The upgraded yet budget-friendly streaming box with the Google Assistant on board comes in at just $49.88, making it a tempting option for anyone looking to add 4K streaming to their home entertainment setup with a bit of hands-free Google Assistant on board.

While the listing is live, availability seems limited at the moment. A quick search shows a smattering of stores that offer pickup right now, while others remain out of stock. This likely means Walmart is rolling out the Onn 4K Pro in waves to local stores, so if you are after one of these devices, keep checking for localized availability to hit.

Two versions of the remote?

After writing about the possibility of two remotes, we can now see that the product images on Walmart.com depict a remote with the prominent “Free TV” button. Some early buyers, including one of our Patrons who sent us the picture below, received remotes without this button. Is Walmart shipping out different versions, or is this a simple listing error? We’re simply not sure at the moment, but for now, the official listing would indicate that the remote will include the “Free TV” button and backlighting.

Via Patron GoldenCheezie Official Listing on Walmart

If you’re eager to get your hands on an Onn 4K Pro, you can hit the link above, click the “Check Nearby” under the Pickup options, and quickly see if there is a store around you that has one in stock. Or, if you would like to go a bit more old school, you can use the SKU item number 5193222892 to call your local Walmart to see if they have any in stock. Although my local Walmart does not have one, a few stores in nearby towns do. I’d imagine Walmart is slowly getting stores stocked and we should see wider availability soon.

