The Chrome Cast 95: CES 2021 came and went with more Chromebooks than we expected

Just like that, another CES is in the books and though we weren’t in Vegas this year for the annual tech show, things were still getting announced left and right. That includes quite a few Chromebooks this year, totaling 5 new official announcements and one teaser. We sincerely feel like this is just the tip of the iceberg for Chromebooks in 2021, but it was a great start to a year we’re convinced will be chock-full of new Chrome OS hardware.

Specifically today, we spend quite a bit of time talking through the big ASUS Chromebooks that were unveiled and how after a year of not much from ASUS in 2020, it feels like they are back in the game and offering up a wide range of Chromebooks that should find a place in just about any budget. There was a lot to cover and we’re excited about CES, but it’s just the beginning. Trust us: there’s much more coming.

