Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 receives praise from early hands-on reactions

At this point, there is a small group of individuals who’ve actually spent some hands-on time with the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. As a matter of fact, there are only 4 total in-person videos about the new Chromebook from Samsung on YouTube at this point. This is obviously due to the scattered, decentralized nature of CES 2021 and Samsung has the luxury of a pretty sweet NYC headquarters where they can still show off their latest tech this year. It seems only those in the area have been by to get coverage, so I’d assume the number of hands-on videos won’t grow much in the coming weeks until Samsung gets review units in the hands of reviewers like us.

That being said, the first few hands-on videos we do have of the device seem pretty complimentary for a Chromebook that has an odd name and simply dials back things from last year’s extravagant Galaxy Chromebook. As we discussed on the podcast yesterday, Samsung has a chance to refine their expensive Chromebook from last year and make something special if all the pieces align, but we won’t know if that is the case until we have one to test.

Thankfully, this group of early videos gives us a bit more clarity on the overall feel, look and experience we can expect with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, and we wanted to share some of those videos with you all as we await our own review unit of this interesting Chromebook.

The Verge

NOTES FROM THE VERGE

Red color is a standout

Positioned as a more-affordable answer to last year’s Galaxy Chromebook

Screen looks great

Hinge is sturdy with no wobble

Keyboard is comfortable and quiet

Speakers are loud even in a room with many conversations

Battery life will be a big win if it comes close to the 14 hour claims

Engadget

NOTES FROM ENGADGET

Loves the red color

A more-affordable take on the original Galaxy Chromebook

Praises the addition of more configurations versus last year’s model

High hopes for a much better battery performance

Screen is great with vibrant colors

Overall the device feels light and thin

Keyboard is comfortable to type on

Android Authority

NOTES FROM ANDROID AUTHORITY

Original Galaxy Chromebook was overpowered and expensive

This new version is cut down to get a lower price

Shares a similar DNA to the original

Loves the color and build quality

Screen is bright and vivid

Screen and processor choices should really improve battery

Overall feels premium even if a bit overpriced

CNET

NOTES FROM CNET

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 compares favorably with Windows laptops at the same price

Talks a great deal about the louder speakers

Positions this device as a mid-range Chromebook and a big step up from more affordable devices

Holds the device by the edge near the trackpad multiple times and the Chromebook looks quite sturdy

For now, that’s all we can really pull from the videos about the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. Across the board, it seems the screen really delivers, the build quality is great, the keyboard is solid, and the color is equally eye-catching compared to last year’s model. It’s an impossible call right now on how this Chromebook will impress or disappoint when we get it in the office, but I’m more excited for this one now than I was when we first got info about it from Samsung. Did they make the right cuts? Is this a fair price for what’s on offer? Can it overcome the stigma of spec sheet letdown? We’ll know soon enough.