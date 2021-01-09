Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 receives praise from early hands-on reactions

At this point, there is a small group of individuals who’ve actually spent some hands-on time with the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. As a matter of fact, there are only 4 total in-person videos about the new Chromebook from Samsung on YouTube at this point. This is obviously due to the scattered, decentralized nature of CES 2021 and Samsung has the luxury of a pretty sweet NYC headquarters where they can still show off their latest tech this year. It seems only those in the area have been by to get coverage, so I’d assume the number of hands-on videos won’t grow much in the coming weeks until Samsung gets review units in the hands of reviewers like us.
That being said, the first few hands-on videos we do have of the device seem pretty complimentary for a Chromebook that has an odd name and simply dials back things from last year’s extravagant Galaxy Chromebook. As we discussed on the podcast yesterday, Samsung has a chance to refine their expensive Chromebook from last year and make something special if all the pieces align, but we won’t know if that is the case until we have one to test.
Thankfully, this group of early videos gives us a bit more clarity on the overall feel, look and experience we can expect with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, and we wanted to share some of those videos with you all as we await our own review unit of this interesting Chromebook.
The Verge
NOTES FROM THE VERGE
- Red color is a standout
- Positioned as a more-affordable answer to last year’s Galaxy Chromebook
- Screen looks great
- Hinge is sturdy with no wobble
- Keyboard is comfortable and quiet
- Speakers are loud even in a room with many conversations
- Battery life will be a big win if it comes close to the 14 hour claims
Engadget
NOTES FROM ENGADGET
- Loves the red color
- A more-affordable take on the original Galaxy Chromebook
- Praises the addition of more configurations versus last year’s model
- High hopes for a much better battery performance
- Screen is great with vibrant colors
- Overall the device feels light and thin
- Keyboard is comfortable to type on
Android Authority
NOTES FROM ANDROID AUTHORITY
- Original Galaxy Chromebook was overpowered and expensive
- This new version is cut down to get a lower price
- Shares a similar DNA to the original
- Loves the color and build quality
- Screen is bright and vivid
- Screen and processor choices should really improve battery
- Overall feels premium even if a bit overpriced
CNET
NOTES FROM CNET
- The Galaxy Chromebook 2 compares favorably with Windows laptops at the same price
- Talks a great deal about the louder speakers
- Positions this device as a mid-range Chromebook and a big step up from more affordable devices
- Holds the device by the edge near the trackpad multiple times and the Chromebook looks quite sturdy
For now, that’s all we can really pull from the videos about the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. Across the board, it seems the screen really delivers, the build quality is great, the keyboard is solid, and the color is equally eye-catching compared to last year’s model. It’s an impossible call right now on how this Chromebook will impress or disappoint when we get it in the office, but I’m more excited for this one now than I was when we first got info about it from Samsung. Did they make the right cuts? Is this a fair price for what’s on offer? Can it overcome the stigma of spec sheet letdown? We’ll know soon enough.