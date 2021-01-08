The Chrome Cast 94: It’s CES 2021, we’re not in Vegas, and there are new Chromebooks

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re talking CES 2021 and about a couple Chromebooks that were released via the yearly tech show. Sure, we’re not in Vegas this year and yes, we’d love to actually be there with our hands on new hardware amongst the energy of CES, but that’s just not in the cards with the pandemic continuing to do its damage.

In fact, we’re completely quarantined ourselves as a person in our shared co-working space at the office tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Don’t worry, we all tested negative today at 5 days out from our exposure, but we’ve not been in the studio or office all week and it has been a bit inopportune with CES getting ramped up.

Either way, we’ll be back next week and sharing some video content about what we’ve seen from the show so far and we got to spend the entirety of the podcast this week talking through our thoughts on the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 and Acer Chromebook Spin 514 that have already both been announced as part of CES 2021. For now, we hope you enjoy our reactions via this fully-remote podcast and do forgive the compromised audio this week as we’re all working from our homes for now.

