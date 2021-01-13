ASUS unveils 3 new Chromebooks at CES 2021 with Intel Evo and AMD on board

Just when you thought CES 2021 wasn’t delivering too much on the Chromebook front, ASUS shows up and blows down the doors with not one, not two, but three new Chromebooks for the upcoming year. Two of them are rocking the latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors from Intel and the other is a first from ASUS with an AMD Ryzen processor inside. All three are slated for release by Q2 of 2021 and all three are stunning to look at, continuing ASUS’s trend of appealing, interesting Chromebooks for the year ahead. Let’s get into what was announced.

ASUS Chromebook CX9

First up is the ASUS Chromebook CX9, a premium Chromebook through-and-through that is the Chrome OS variation of the company’s newly-announced ExpertBook B9 that runs Windows. This device is by far ASUS’ most-premium Chromebook to date and comes equipped with all the bells and whistles you expect in the highest-end hardware. With ASUS’ trademark NanoEdge screen, an ultralight 2.2lb chassis, premium materials, and a razor-thin 16mm profile, this device looks absolutely stunning both open and shut.

ASUS Chromebook CX9 Specs

Up to 11th-gen Core i7 processor

Intel Iris Xe GPU

14-inch anti-glare FHD NanoEdge display

MIL-STD 810H rated

Magnesium-alloy chassis

16mm thin

2.2 pounds

Thunderbolt 4

USB Type A and C

Full-sized HDMI port

Fingerprint scanner

Webcam privacy shield

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5

ASUS Chromebook Flip C536

This next device is the spiritual successor to the Flip C434 and C436. Though it will be known in some areas as the Flip CX5, ASUS is going with the model name Flip C536 in most regions. Again, this striking Chromebook looks amazing and switches up ASUS’ previous formula by going to a 15.6-inch design for the convertible Chromebook. This is ASUS’ first foray into a convertible of this size, so it will be interesting to see it in person. While the CX9 looks to be marketed towards creatives and professionals, this one is targeted to a younger audience with “Stadia and GeForce NOW Compatibility” listed as a feature.

ASUS says it is styled to appeal to those who enjoy a minimalist look and is for personal or work use. The interior uses an “obsidian velvet” texture and the outer portions are treated with a ceramic-like finish, giving this Chromebook a simple, unique aesthetic that, frankly, looks pretty stellar.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C536 Specs

Up to 11th-gen Core i7 processor

Intel Iris Xe GPU

15.6-inch FHD NanoEdge IPS display

Up to 16GB RAM

Up to 512GB NVMe SSD

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5

2x USB Type C

1x USB Type A

Full-sized HDMI

MicroSD card slot

Mic/headphone jack

57Wh battery

357.7mm x 240.8mm x 18.5mm

4.2 pounds

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5

Finally, ASUS also unveiled a Chromebook that wasn’t part of their “on stage” video, but is important nonetheless. It what appears to be a Chromebook similar to the ASUS Chromebook Flip C536, the CM5 swaps the 11th-gen Tiger Lake processor options for a few AMD Ryzen chips and keeps the same “obsidian velvet” palm rests, 57Wh battery, screen size and Flip nomenclature while swapping the white exterior for a Mineral Gray finish on the outside to complete the dark look

Additionally, in a move we’ve not seen in a Chromebook prior, this device has orange highlighted keys on the sides of the device and orange outlines around the ASDW keys that promotes a bit more of a gaming aesthetic. While no better or worse at leveraging cloud gaming than any other Chromebook, this is a striking look that could appeal to quite a few buyers.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 Specs

AMD Ryzen 3 3250C or Ryzen 5 3500C APU

15.6-inch FHD NanoEdge IPS display

Up to 16GB RAM

Up to 512GB NVMe SSD

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5

2x USB Type C

1x USB Type A

Full-sized HDMI

MicroSD card slot

Mic/headphone jack

57Wh battery

357.7mm x 240.8mm x 18.5mm

4.2 pounds

Availability of the new Chromebooks varies with the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5/C536 arriving in Q1 and the ASUS Chromebook CX9 and Chromebook Flip CM5 arriving at some point in Q2. Compared with last year’s single Chromebook release, it seems ASUS is ready to go all-in on Chrome OS and we’re beyond-excited to get hands on these devices in the coming weeks. Pricing is not yet available, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated the moment we know more.