All 3 new ASUS Chromebooks get awesome landing pages

With the official announcement of 3 new Chromebooks by ASUS yesterday, we now have a lot more to look at and generally fawn over in the form of 3 new landing pages on ASUS’ website for each of their new Chrome OS offerings. Each page is distinct and full of flare, lending even more excitement to the upcoming release of these already highly-anticipated devices.

a quick glimpse at one of the landing pages

ASUS Chromebook CX9 landing page

ASUS Chromebook Flip C536 landing page

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 landing page

Though we won’t see the new ASUS Chromebook Flip C536 until later this quarter and the high-end CX9 and entry-level Flip CM5 until sometime in Q2, perhaps these sweet visuals on ASUS’ website can help quell a bit of the anticipation while we wait for these fantastic-looking Chromebooks to arrive on the scene. Until that point, we’ll be keeping an eye on release dates, pricing, and general availablility of all three of these new Chromebooks as the early parts of 2021 roll on. Get subscribed below so you don’t miss it!