The Chrome Cast 64: Lenovo is on another level in the Chromebook space right now

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend a bit of time talking through the current streak Lenovo is on, delivering great device after great device all at prices that are lower than expected. With the Flex 5, Duet, and the Chromebook 3, Lenovo seems to be making the clear decision to offer better hardware at lower price points than other manufacturers have managed prior. If it seem like our site has been covered in Lenovo Chromebook coverage, that’s for good reason: Lenovo is simply crushing it right now.
We also spend some time talking about gaming in a few different forms. For one, the release of Doom and Doom II for free to Chromebook users is a big deal because these are two examples of Android apps working on Chromebooks in the way you would expect. Android games on Chromebooks have been notoriously bad, so seeing Doom and Doom II work just as you’d expect on a Chromebook is an encouraging change. On the Stadia front, we cover the new games available to Pro subscribers for June and there are some great ones including SUPER HOT, our current favorite.
