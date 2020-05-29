A very unique unboxing video from Chrome Unboxed

If you aren’t aware, YouTube does a very cool thing for content creators when they hit certain milestones. At 100,000 subscribers, creators get a special plaque that commemorates the acheivement and they do the same for 1,000,000 subs and 10,000,000 as well. The plaques are silver followed by gold and then by platinum for the 10 million subscriber mark. Today, our 100K plaque arrived and we wanted to get our unboxing on video.

It goes without saying that we couldn’t be opening up this box if it weren’t for our readers, viewers, and listeners across the board. You all have a similar passion for all things Chrome and Chrome OS and we’re so humbled to be able to create content around these subjects that you can enjoy. We love what we do and we pour our hearts into it each and every day, so we want to say thanks. Thanks for reading. Thanks for watching. Thanks for listening. And thanks for subscribing. There’s much more to come and we’re already well on our way to that 1 million subscriber plaque. Come along for the ride, won’t you?

