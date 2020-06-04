Chromebook Perks adds three premium games including the iconic Doom & Doom II

Being a Chromebook owner has a lot of advantages and “Perks” are definitely among those benefits. When you purchase a new Chrome OS device, Google offers an ever-updating list of “perks” that give users free apps, games and more. As always, eligible users can snag 100GB of storage for 12 months on the house. The latest additions to the perks page come in the form of three game titles redeemable via the Play Store.

Doom & Doom II

The first two titles had us squealing with joy as we took a nostalgic walk down memory lane through the land of shotguns and demon-slaying. Doom and Doom II set the stage for an entire genre of first-person shooters and the relaunch of the Android versions captures all of the carnage-loving goodness. Both games look and feel just like the originals and load up in full screen on Chrome OS as if they were made to live there. Full mouse and keyboard support will have you back in your parent’s basement laying waste to the demon horde. The games retail for $4.99 on the Play Store but you can grab them for free if you have an eligible Chromebook.

Doom II for Android on Chrome OS

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a farming simulation game primarily inspired by the Harvest Moon video game series. At the start of the game, players create their character, who becomes the recipient of a plot of land including a small house once owned by their grandfather in a small town called Pelican Town. Players may select from several different farm map types, with each one having their benefits and drawbacks. The farm plot is initially overrun with boulders, trees, stumps, and weeds, and players must work to clear them in order to restart the farm, tending to crops and livestock so as to generate revenue and further expand the farm’s buildings and facilities. Wikipedia

I’m not into simulators, let along farming simulators, but Stardew Valley has gained a huge following and you can pick it up on the perks page. Normally $7.99, it won’t cost you a dime and you can farm to your heart’s content. Along with these freebies, you can find the following apps and expansion packs on the Chromebook Perks page.

Calm: Health and fitness

Lineage 2 in-app item pack

Fishdom: Pirate’s Treasure Item Pack

Duet Display

VSCO Photography

6 months of Squid Premium note taking

The Elder Scrolls: Legends, Fall of the Dark Brotherhood story expansion

Fallout Shelter in-app item pack

100GB of Google One storage free for 12 months

If you haven’t already, it’s worth grabbing a couple or all of these freebies. As for me, I’ll be playing Doom II if you need me. You can find these perks by heading to the Perks page below.

Chromebook Perks