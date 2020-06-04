Lenovo Chromebook Duet appears at a Walmart stores for only $249

For the past few weeks, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet has been top of mind for many potential buyers, but the lack of inventory has been troubling for anyone in the market for one. Just yesterday the elusive device showed up at Best Buy again and was sold out in just minutes, leaving us to believe that stock is beginning to trickle in but could be slow going in the coming weeks.

On the heels of that inventory surprise, we now have confirmation from a reader that the Duet is beginning to show up at some Walmart stores and is of the 64GB variety. While we’ve yet to see even a single listing for the 64GB model thus far, the appearance of this yet-unavailable configuration is only half of the real story here. Not only is this the first retail sighting of the 64GB model, it is also showing up with a nice discount from what we were expecting. The images below show the device marked for sale at $249 and this appears to not be a mistake or a sale price.





It is unclear if Walmart plans to continue to sell the Duet at this price, but it seems to be the going rate if you manage to find one in your local store. We’ve checked Walmart’s site for an online listing, but so far we have come up empty-handed. It looks like this is in-store only for now, so you can either venture down to your local Walmart and check or hit up brickseek.com to see if your local store has inventory or not. We’ve had good luck with that service in the past and right now it is showing that we have a few units in stock in our local, small-town Walmart, so there’s a good chance many of you will find one if you go look for it.

We’ve not seen this sort of limited, surprise availability for a big name Chromebook in a long time, so this all feels like a bit of fun right now. If you manage to find one of these available and you manage to snag one at this lower-than-expected price, be sure to share in the comments that your treasure hunt was successful. Hopefully lots of you end up with a Duet in the next 24 hours and get to start enjoying one of the better low-cost Chromebook experiences available.

Big thanks to Andrew T. for the heads-up!

