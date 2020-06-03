[Update]Hurry! The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is back in stock, for now

I’ll make this quick. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet has been out of stock since roughly 48 hours after its official debut. Lenovo itself has yet to even list the Chrome OS tablet. The U.S. landing page just says “Coming Soon” and there is no sign of when it will actually arrive. Thankfully, Best Buy must be getting the Duet directly from the manufacturer and this morning, it’s back in stock. You can find the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at the link below.

Update: Unfortunately, it appears that the Duet has already sold out. We’ll keep an eye out for when more arrive.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Best Buy

It’s still unclear why Lenovo is having supply chain issues with the Duet but one thing is for sure, the people want this tablet. Just this week, I saw a listing for the 64GB model on Amazon that was selling for $399. That’s $100 more than the 128GB model at Best Buy. Yet, withing a few hours, the Amazon listing had sold out. That says a lot about this incredible little tablet from Lenovo.