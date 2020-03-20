The Chrome Cast 53: Working from home to ‘Works with Chromebook’

On this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we talk briefly about our collective experiences of working from home and how that has changed not only the way we get work done, but also our perspectives on how well-positioned Chrome, Chrome OS, and the web are to handle the present crisis.

We go on after that to discuss the new ‘Works with Chromebook’ initiative, the new Logitech mouse/keyboard combo, updates on AUE policies for Chromebooks, a pause in Chrome OS Stable Channel devlopment and a few new devices making their way onto the scene.

Notable Links

