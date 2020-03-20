The Chrome Cast 53: Working from home to ‘Works with Chromebook’

On this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we talk briefly about our collective experiences of working from home and how that has changed not only the way we get work done, but also our perspectives on how well-positioned Chrome, Chrome OS, and the web are to handle the present crisis.
We go on after that to discuss the new ‘Works with Chromebook’ initiative, the new Logitech mouse/keyboard combo, updates on AUE policies for Chromebooks, a pause in Chrome OS Stable Channel devlopment and a few new devices making their way onto the scene.
Notable Links
- Kensington announces “Works with Chromebook” certified peripherals
- Google Pixel 4a leaked billboards confirm $399 starting price
- Logitech’s new keyboard and mouse are the best Bluetooth accessories for Chrome OS I’ve ever used
- Google halts upcoming Chrome and Chrome OS releases
- Lenovo’s 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake Chromebook shows up early in Amazon listing
- Turns out Google isn’t extending AUE end of life on older Chromebooks after all
- “Works with Chromebook” officially launched for certified Chrome OS accessories
- Monday was the biggest day for video chats in history