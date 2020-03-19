Google Pixel 4a leaked billboards confirm $399 starting price

The release of Google’s new mid-range smartphone – the Pixel 4a – is a little unclear at the moment with the cancellation of Google I/O: where the Pixel 3a was announced last year. But that has not stopped Evan Blass, a veteran tech leaker, from digging up some mock billboard ads that seem to confirm the Pixel 4a design and price.

First off, you might be looking at these billboards and wondering why they are all in the same location. That is because these images are mock-ups that are intended to showcase the design in a real-world environment. This is a common practice for advertising departments and agencies, so this shouldn’t discredit the leaks.

The three billboards were leaked last week and definitely give us a better look at the phone’s design. The square camera bump on the back feels similar to the Pixel 4 and the colors are very Google-ly, including a blue variant with an orange power button. Also featured is the phone’s hole-punch selfie camera, a first for the Pixel line of devices.

The billboard designs also confirm the $399 starting price for the Pixel 4a. This is important because the $399 Pixel 3a is by far Google’s best-selling smartphone to date. They have sold a lot of these devices because, clearly, consumers want a quality alternative to the $1,000 flagship smartphones that have become the new normal. The Pixel 4 brought some cool new features to the table – like Motion Sense radar controls, Face Unlock, the new Google Assistant, and a 90Hz display – but for many people like me, it just wasn’t enough to justify the upgrade.

The mid-range Pixel 4a stands to offer a good balance of price, specs, and build for those who are ready to get a new phone but didn’t want to spend their hard-earned cash on a $1,000 flagship Pixel 4 or 4 XL. We are not sure when the 4a will be released, but I hope these billboards are an indication that Google is still aiming for a May launch.

