Kensington announces “Works with Chromebook” certified peripherals

Earlier this week, Google made its “Works with Chromebook” initiative official and there are already quite a few big-name peripheral manufacturers on board. Among them is Kensington who is known for a wide variety of PC accessories and of course, the patented computer hardware lock that bears the companies name. The company has wasted no time and they are the first to officially announce its product lineup that proudly wears the “Works with Chromebook” certification.

From Kensington

Kensington’s first Works With Chromebook-certified accessories include the Mouse for Life Corded (K76800WW, SRP $9.99) and Mouse for Life Wireless (K76801WW, SRP $19.99). Both are significantly quieter than a standard mouse, with a high-definition optical sensor (1000 DPI), three button/scroll wheel design, and an ambidextrous, contoured shape for either right-handed or left-handed users. The Mouse for Life Corded provides a reliable wired USB connection, while the Mouse for Life Wireless offers 2.4GHz wireless freedom with a storable nano receiver.





Chromebook users can glide effortlessly through web pages and documents with Kensington’s Orbit Wireless Trackball Mouse (K77600WW, SRP $49.99), which features unique touch scrolling along with a compact 32mm ball, ambidextrous design, and 2.4GHz wireless with storable nano receiver.

Kensington’s Mouse-in-a-Box USB (K72356US, SRP $12.99) offers reliable mouse control with an optical sensor and scroll wheel, comfortable shape for right- or left-handed users, and simple USB plug-and-play installation.

Easily connect your Chromebook with a 4K monitor, TV, or projector with Kensington’s USB-C 4K HDMI Adapter (K38675WW, SRP $32.99), or get full 1080p HD resolution from your Chromebook to an external display with Kensington’s USB-C HD VGA Adapter (K38676WW, SRP $32.99). Both adapters support extended or mirror modes, and plug-and-play installation.





One of the coolest things about the new “Works with Chromebook” branding is that it differs from “Made for Google” products such as Logitech’s new Chrome OS mouse and keyboard in the sense that these aren’t products made specifically for Chromebooks. Instead, these are accessories that just work with Chrome OS and after being tested, can now be branded as such. Over the years, we’ve tested countless peripherals that simply just work with Chromebooks but this new badge of honor will be a big assist for consumers who are shopping for compatible accessories. Hats off to Kensington for getting ahead of the curve. Small suggestion, if someone from Kensington reads this, put a “Works with Chromebook” category or search filter on your product page. Chromebook users will thank you.