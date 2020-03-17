Monday was the biggest day for video chats in history

Now, for a bit of unsurprising news: Monday was the biggest day ever for video conferencing. And this isn’t by a small margin. Instead, according to Google’s Justin Uberti, Monday was on track to break the record by a large margin. As somewhat of an expert in web-based video communications, this is a pretty big statement from the creator of Google Duo and WebRTC that powers most online video chat software. Apps like Skype and Hangouts Meet run on this open-source platform. Uberti took to Twitter on Monday to say:

Today is going to be the biggest day for video conferencing in the history of Earth. By a long shot. via @juberti on Twitter

Reading through the thread, there’s no specific reference to exact metrics or stats, but if anyone is in a position to claim that video conferencing is hitting record numbers, I think Justin Uberti is the one to do so.

As we’ve all been locked in our homes over the past few days and are all adjusting to life lived quite a bit more at home, it is comforting to know that the software powering our abilities to stay connected and keep businesses moving forward in such a strange time is holding up. Here at Chrome Unboxed, we’ve been utilizing both Duo and Hangouts Meet quite extensively to keep tabs on what our next moves are and the experience has been very, very good.

Whether you use Skype, Hangouts Meet, Duo or something else, it is pretty amazing to know that we have these avenues of communication to lean on as our ability to physically get together is stunted. We can only guess how long this will all last, but video chats allow us to be quite a bit more vigilant in our practices of social distancing, and for that I am very grateful. To Justin Uberti and anyone who’s ever helped develop the webRTC platform, we owe you all a debt of gratitude.

