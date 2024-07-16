The Chrome Cast 272: Amazon Prime Day effect

This week on The Chrome Cast podcast, we talk through Amazon Prime Day, the cancellation of the LaCros browser, and if we think ChromeOS Flex is going away now that ChromeOS is moving to the Android kernel.

The first part of the show is dedicated to Prime Day, Amazon’s massive online sales event that, unfortunately, doesn’t include any notable Chromebook deals but does, surprisingly, have a ton of fantastic deals on Pixel hardware. We also discuss how Prime Day affects other retailers, driving down prices on solid Chromebooks that are still great deals – even though they aren’t part of Prime Day. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve scored a great Chromebook deal!

For the second part of the show, we catch up on the news that work on the ChromeOS detached browser, codenamed LaCros, is being canceled. And speaking of things getting canceled, the last part of the show is all about the rumors that ChromeOS Flex is going way. These speculations, which we’ve confirmed not to be true, started circulating after ChromeOS announced the move to the Android Linux kernel so we talk through what we’ve heard from Google and why we think ChromeOS Flex isn’t going anywhere. As always, it was a fun show so I hope you enjoy it! Cheers!

Show Links