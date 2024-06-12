The ChromeOS foundation is shifting to the Android kernel

In what is some pretty significant news today, Google has announced that the process is beginning to bring Android and ChromeOS fare more in-line than ever before by embracing parts of the larger Android stack – the Android Linux kernel and Android Frameworks – as a part of the foundational underpinnings of ChromeOS.

If that sounds like a big deal, that’s because it is. But likely not for the reasons you are perhaps thinking. While this news will likely be the fodder many need to once again pronounce the end of days for Chromebooks and the final merging of ChromeOS and Android into one mega, winner-takes-all operating system, the truth is (as always) far less explosive than that. To hear Google say it:

To continue rolling out new Google AI features to users at a faster and even larger scale, we’ll be embracing portions of the Android stack, like the Android Linux kernel and Android frameworks, as part of the foundation of ChromeOS. We already have a strong history of collaboration, with Android apps available on ChromeOS and the start of unifying our Bluetooth stacks as of ChromeOS 122. Bringing the Android-based tech stack into ChromeOS will allow us to accelerate the pace of AI innovation at the core of ChromeOS, simplify engineering efforts, and help different devices like phones and accessories work better together with Chromebooks. At the same time, we will continue to deliver the unmatched security, consistent look and feel, and extensive management capabilities that ChromeOS users, enterprises, and schools love.

AI Wallpapers make a great example

Take this as an example that Google shared with us. AI-powered wallpapers arrived on the Pixel 8 last fall. The ChromeOS team wanted to make this feature available on Chromebook Plus devices, too, but had to basically build it from scratch.

Had this kernel change been in place, that wouldn’t have been necessary. Instead, in the future, features that hit Android will be quickly available to ChromeOS as well, cutting down the need for dual development cycles and all the extra work that can be a part of porting a similar feature from one OS to the other.

And before you sound the alarm about job losses, Google also confirmed to us that there are no lay-offs or job reshuffles coming as a consequence of this move. No one is being downsized or removed as a result of what will come down the line, and that’s precisely because this change is one that simply aligns the Android and ChromeOS team in better ways to build cool new features that can be delivered across both platforms more quickly.

What’s the timeline?

And to further de-fuel the fires, here, Google has made it clear that this will be a long process. In fact, the source post for this news states that this “won’t be ready for consumers for quite some time.” Translation: many of us will forget this is happening by the time it actually happens.

And that’s a good thing. Google is promising that nothing will change on the consumer, enterprise or education end of business. Updates will continue to flow as they always have (every 4 weeks), new features will keep coming online, and new hardware is still on the way as it was planned before this announcement.

What will change down the road is clear, though: better features, more often, and more effectively. While this type of news can be blown out of proportion with great ease (and likely will be), please hear it from us that none of these changes are anything but positive news for ChromeOS and Chromebooks. If solidifying and simplifying development simply means cooler features, but faster; I think we’re all on board for that.

