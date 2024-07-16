Huge Prime Day savings on Google Pixel hardware

The Prime Day deals are here, and there are some surprisingly great deals on Google Pixel hardware over on Amazon today! With the Made By Google Pixel 9 event happening next month, it seems Google is eager to clear out its inventory – and that means big savings for you.

Although there aren’t many great Chromebook deals on Amazon today, you’ll find discounts on all of the Made By Google hardware, from the Pixel Fold and Pixel 8 lineup to the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Watch. While the Google Store is offering their Summer Savings, Amazon has better deals on Made By Google products pretty much across the board.

advertisement

Best Pixel Phone Prime Day Deals

Let’s get started first with the Pixel phones! While we are expecting the new Pixel 9 in just a few weeks, the current Pixel 8 series and original Pixel Fold are still very capable. And with steep discounts of up to $600 off the Pixel Fold, $300 off the Pixel 8 Pro, and $200 off on the Pixel 8, you’re getting a very capable phone at a price that might be hard to pass up. You can also get the Pixel 7a in Charcoal for just $249, making it even more tempting for budget-conscious shoppers.

Best Pixel Tablet Prime Day Deals

If you’re in the market for a tablet, you can pick up the Pixel Talbet with the charging dock for $349 or get the standalone tablet for just $299. And for those interested in getting productive on the Pixel Tablet, don’t miss the new EIP Magnetix Keyboard/Trackpad Case that was just announced and is also now available on Amazon.

advertisement

Best Pixel Watch and Earbud Prime Day Deals

Even the Pixel Watch and Fitbit Ace LTE are joining in on the Prime Day fun, with the first-gen Pixel Watch now starting at a mere $149.99. And for anyone looking for a solid pair of earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro are a tempting proposition at just $119.

So, whether you’re a die-hard Google fan or just looking for a great deal on some top-notch tech, this Prime Day is the perfect time to snag some Made By Google hardware. Don’t miss out on these incredible savings!

advertisement