The Chrome Cast 267: Thoughts on new Chromebook Plus hardware

This week on The Chrome Cast podcast, we dive into our thoughts on the new Chromebook Plus model and Chromebooks that were recently announced at the event in NYC. Following the event, we had a great chat with Stella Shannon, ChromeOS Consumer Hardware Product Lead, and we did a hands-on video but outside of that, we hadn’t shared many thoughts on these devices. So that’s exactly what we did in this show!
We talk through all the releases from each manufacturer and the iterations we’re seeing this go around. We wrap things up with some speculation about how these releases and this event might shape up moving forward, with perhaps a tik-tok of iteration in the Spring and then big refreshes in the Fall.
We did run a little long talking through the hardware – surprise, surprise – so next weeks episode will be all about the flood of new software features that were announced alongside these new Chromebooks. Make sure to follow The Chrome Cast on whatever podcast platform you use to listen so you don’t miss that episode!
