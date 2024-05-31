The gorgeous ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is now available

Finally! When ASUS formally announced the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus all the way back in December of 2023, I figured we’d see it arrive early in the spring this year. Granted, no one specifically said this would be the case, but when any company announces a new product, you simply assume a couple months is the maximum time that will go by before that product goes on sale.

Yet, here we are at the end of May and up until a few days ago, the highly-anticipated CX54 was still in the “coming soon” phase. After last week’s Chromebook event, it quickly became clear that the reason for the delay was likely for this device to be a part of that larger announcement. And as the most premium overall device on offer at the event, I think ASUS made the right call.

Finally available for purchase

And now after 5 months, you can actually go and order one of these impressive Chromebooks for yourself right from ASUS’ website. For now, that’s the only place you can find it, but that could change over time. And at this exact moment, you probably want to pump the brakes just a bit because the pricing is incorrect. While it was clearly announced at Google’s Chromebook Event as being $699, ASUS (for some odd reason) listed it at that price and then bumped it up by $100.

We’ve spoken with Google and the price should be adjusted back down any time now, but as I’m writing this post, ASUS is still asking $799 for the CX54. $100 is $100, so please just wait to order it until ASUS fixes the pricing. When they do, I’ll tell anyone and everyone to consider this Chromebook if they want a device that feels amazing, looks amazing, and is as top-tier as you can find in the ChromeOS ecosystem these days.

We’ve sent back our very-pre-production model at this point, but I cannot wait to get this device in the office. In our time with it, I was absolutely blown away by how well-made it is and the 500-nit 16:10 screen is absolutely stunning. While it won’t suit all those looking for a convertible or something with pen input, I think the ExpertBook CX54 will be a great fit for anyone looking for a bit more premium in their Chromebook. As soon as the price is fixed, that is.