The new Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE sees its first discount

In the event that you didn’t know, I’m a massive fan of the Acer 516 GE series. I call it a series now because we now have a 2nd edition in the Chromebook Plus model that just released last month. And like its non-Plus-branded predecessor, it is already beginning to see price cuts as well – and that’s a very encouraging thing!

Our review is on the way in the coming weeks (it’s the second new Plus device we have in the office), but that isn’t stopping Acer from putting the brand-new Chromebook Plus 516 GE on sale already. While not the massive $200 price reductions we’ve seen in the past on the first-gen model, $70 is still a nice discount for sure.

Now at $579, you are getting an absolute monster of a Chromebook that – once again – is my go-to device. Versus the first edition, the new Plus model gives you better speakers, a brighter keyboard backlight, and improved internals. The upgraded Core 5 Series 1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage all complement the 350+ nit 120Hz 16-inch IPS screen that comes in at 2560×1600 resolution and dazzles just like it did in the first version.

When you can get this much Chromebook for under $600, I had to share it. Down the road a bit, I’m sure we’ll see bigger discounts on this device. But even at the full $649 MSRP, this device far exceeds what you pay for it, so if you’ve been eyeballing the 516 GE or this newer Plus-branded version, the time is right to snap one up.

